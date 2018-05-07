Share:

MANCHESTER - It took three weeks for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy but, on a day of celebrations at the Etihad, a goalless draw may have left Huddersfield Town as the big winners.

A strong showing from the struggling visitors earned a valuable point which may be enough to keep them in the Premier League for a second season, an impressive achievement given their limited resources. They also frustrated the bid by Pep Guardiola's runaway champions to set new Premier League records for the most goals, points and wins in a season -- all marks which could yet be claimed by City in the season's final week in which they play Brighton and Southampton.

But, after a delay while uninvited supporters were removed from the field, Guardiola was finally able to see his team presented with the trophy.

In London, Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday "I will miss you".

On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger".

All around a full house of 60,000 at the Emirates -- in stark contrast to recent league games when fans have stayed away in protest at a poor season -- fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with "Merci Arsene" (Thank you Arsene). "Thank you for having me for such a long time. I know that's not easy but, above all, I am like you, I am an Arsenal fan," Wenger said a post-match presentation on the Emirates turf. I would like to finish by one simple word: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life."

Giroud sinks Liverpool

Olivier Giroud boosted Chelsea's bid to snatch a place in the Premier League's top four as the France striker sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool that brought the Champions League finalists back down to earth on Sunday. Giroud's first-half header at Stamford Bridge lifted fifth-placed Chelsea to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A fourth successive victory equalled Chelsea's longest league winning streak this season, keeping them in the hunt for a top four finish while denting third-placed Liverpool's challenge for the same target. It was a frustrating return to domestic action for Liverpool after their Champions League semi-final success against Roma in midweek.