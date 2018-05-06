Share:

HAFIZABAD-Officers of the Education Department and District Monitoring Office (DMO) were asked to work in close collaboration with each other to achieve the targets set to retain first position in Chief Minister Education Roadmap.

During a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed she said that the officials were morally bound to perform duty with honesty and dedication. She said that the government was providing all sorts of facilities in the educational institutions and they should ensure to get the desired results.

She also directed them to take stern action against the absentee teachers. She particularly directed the DMO officials to strictly abide by the rules, saying that the teachers found violating the directions should be put at the disposal of secretary education.

SPECIAL PACKAGE DEMANDED

All Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation Central President Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar called upon the government to announce a special package for the workers who, what he said, were facing starvation due to sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities. Addressing labourers at Head Sagar, he said that the workers had been living hand to mouth due to low salaries and wages. He demanded up to 50 percent increase in their salaries. He also advised the workers to forge unity to get their rights.

109 vendors fined

for overcharging

As many as 109 vendors and traders were challaned by the Special Price Magistrates in the district on the charge of profiteering during the previous month.

The SPMs collected a total fine of Rs755,000 from the violators during April and warned the shopkeepers of stern action in case of profiteering.

The DC directed the SPMs that consumer interests should be kept in view so that they could not be fleeced by the traders and vendors particularly during the upcoming month of Ramazan.