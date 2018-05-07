Share:

MULTAN: Agriculture (Extension) Director General Syed Muhammad Zafar Yaab has said that cotton cultivation target will be achieved by May 31. While talking to delegations of growers, he said that field teams were guiding farmers in this regard. He said that they had arranged a meeting with Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) chief and Irrigation officials so that growers did not face water issues in cotton sowing period. He also visited various fields of sunflower crop and urged

farmers to harvest the crop timely.–APP