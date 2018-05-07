Share:

LAHORE - The Imam Noorani faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan organised Nizam-i-Mustafa Workers Convention at Al-Hamra Hall on Sunday.

JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi presided over the event and a good number of party workers attended it.

Speakers included Shah Owais Noorani, Noor Ahmad Sial, Pir Mahfooz Mashhadi and others. They said only enforcement of Shariah was solution to political problems facing the country. To achieve this mission, they said, five religio-political parties were united under the banner of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

Pir Ijaz said the MMA had a bright future in politics and the masses will vote for the Islamic system in Pakistan. The Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, had completed its job of delimitations and notifications have been issued. Therefore, he added, delay in general election was unacceptable. He called for unity of the Ummah. He asked Nawaz Sharif to explain the role of invisible forces in politics and take political parties into confidence. He said undemocratic forces had no extra-constitutional role. Party workers from across Punjab thronged the convention. Speakers also paid rich tributes to former JUP chief Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi for his religious and political services.