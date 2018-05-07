Share:

KARACHI - The Education Department of Sindh has decided to take measures to provide some relief to the school-going children.

According to officials at the education department, a summary seeking early summer vacations for schools across the province has been sent to the Chief Minister House, as the blistering heat continues to hit the entire province. The schedule for summer vacations will be changed once the summary is approved, said the officials. The summary has requested for the summer vacations to be held from May 14 to July 15. Last year, the education department had announced early summer vacations from May 26 to July 31 due to sweltering heat and Ramazan.