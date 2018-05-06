Share:

DE-LONDON-Elizabeth Hurley has been forced to step up her security after her £6 million Herefordshire mansion was burgled, according to reports.

The 52-year-old is said to have called the police after being disturbed by intruders early on a Sunday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred after The Royals actress hosted a dinner party the previous night.

The thieves, who have not been caught, broke in through an upstairs window and escaped with jewellery, according to The Sun.

They are believed to have fled after Elizabeth called the police.

Sources told the publication Elizabeth was left “shaken” by the incident and has now beefed up security at her mansion.

A source said: “Liz was very upset by this but has done the sensible thing and increased security.

“She has CCTV, sensors and on-site guards. The place is now like Fort Knox. The house is surrounded by its own grounds with entry via locked gates and a long drive.

"They don’t think Liz was targeted specifically and think thieves were just looking at large country houses to target.”

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman told The Sun: “At about 9am on Sunday 19 November 2017, West Mercia Police received reports of a burglary in progress at a property.

“Officers attended, and the incident was investigated. No arrests have been made. If any new information comes to light it will be looked into."

Earlier this year, Elizabeth’s nephew Miles Hurley was left “millimetres from death” after he was stabbed in London.

Following the incident, Elizabeth, who regularly posts snaps on Instagram, raced back home to her nephew’s side.

Miles recently spoke out about the terrifying ordeal and revealed he lost six pints of blood after being assaulted with a large kitchen knife.

Recalling the incident, Miles explained he and a friend were confronted by five men after having a car crash.

The 21-year-old was then stabbed but said he didn’t feel anything.

He told the Daily Mail: “I didn’t feel anything, there was no pain. I had no idea I’d been stabbed.”

Miles revealed he had only just escaped from a perforated liver and clipped artery.

“That the knife didn’t hit my spinal cord or arteries all came down to angles and millimetres,” he said.

Spilling all about his recovery, Miles admitted that he was struggling to deal with what happened to him.

“I’m not sleeping well,” he confessed. “During the day you’re distracted but at night you’re alone with your thoughts.