KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested four suspected militants allegedly involved in fund raising for militant outfits.

According to CTD police officials, the arrests were made during separate raids in parts of a city. The first raid was conducted on a tip off at Site area. The CTD police arrested at least two suspects during a raid. The suspects arrested were later identified as Kashan alias Kifayatullah and Muhammad Irshad alias Zikriya. According to CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh, the suspects arrested were affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and were involved in fund raising for the militant group and they used to send the funds to their outfit in Afghanistan. They also got militancy training from Afghanistan. The CTD police also claimed to have recovered donation boxes and receipts from their possession.

In another raid, the CTD police conducted a raid on a tip off at University Road and arrested two more militants. The suspects arrested were identified as Kamran alias Huzaifa and Abdur Rauf alias Rizwan. The CTD police also claim to have recovered donation receipts from their possession. CTD officials said that the suspects belonged to banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and got militancy training from Afghanistan. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.