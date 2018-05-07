Share:

LAHORE - Eminent industrialist and entrepreneur Hamid Zaman has said that employers always prefer candidates who have a positive attitude, better communication skills and passion for work.

“I interview hundreds of young graduates every year and often feel that the pride of doing something is missing from our youth. They are always eager to know what they are going to get from the job they have been interviewed for, instead of having passion to bring something new and better to their job,” Zaman, CEO of Sefam, Bareeze, said while addressing concluding ceremony of a job fair at the GC University, Lahore.

As many as 42 noted organizations, including, IT firms, NGOs, manufactures, textile industry, and ecommerce websites set up their stalls at the Job Fair and offered more than 1,200 internship and permanent placement opportunities to the university students and graduates. The companies conducted on-campus interviews and short-listed candidates for different positions, and also offered them internship opportunities. Zaman advised students to strive for excellence and then wait for returns. He said universities should develop strong liaison with industries, adding that degrees and curriculums rapidly become stale due to changing industrial requirements. Speaking on the occasion, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said such job fairs played crucial role in bridging the gap between the universities and the industry, and also helped them understand modern market demands. He said that academic environment and ethos of GCU concentrated on overall grooming, confidence-building and personality development of students and that was the reason that reputed companies preferred their students.

GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Iram Sohail said employability was an indicator to access the quality of graduates.

She said that such job fairs fast track the placement of their students in reputed organizations.

Talking to the media, GCU Placement Officer Zainab Hamayun was hopeful that more than 250 students would secure permanent job placements and internships from this year’s job fair .

GCU Registrar Saboor Khan visited stalls of all companies and discussed with company executives their recruitment policies and criteria.

Later, Prof Shah and Zaman gave away certificates to representatives of the companies, which participated in the job fair .