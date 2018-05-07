Share:

SHIKARPUR - Agha Form police claimed to have arrested a man for killing his son-in-law over monetary issue in Hingorja Town of Khairpur Mir, some 15 kilometers away from here on Sunday.

According to details, Agha form police had found a tortured body of an unknown young man from village Muhammad Ismail Sundrani on Friday evening and after conducting necessary formalities, the deceased was identified as Shoukat Ali Brohi, 27, resident of Ranipur, a town of Khairpur Mir’s district. He used to work as farmer with Wahid Bukhash Brohi, a local landlord. Police initiated its investigation into the matter.

Area police Sunday claimed to have arrested his father in law, Ghulam Ali Brohi, from Higorja Town, who also works as a farmer at same landlord, later he allegedly confessed that he had killed his son-in-law over monetary issues and buried his body outside the village, but street dogs exhume it.

Area police lodged a case against Ghulam Ali Brohi, and two other unknown persons on the complaint of Liaquat Ali Brohi, the brother of deceased.