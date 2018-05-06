Share:

FAISALABAD-A man gunned down his father, sister-in-law, nephew and niece over a property dispute here on Sunday.

The police and rescue sources confirmed that the incident occurred in Chak Sadan. Raiz resident of Chak Sadan was having a property dispute with his family. On Sunday, the family members had an argument over the issue which led to exchange of hot words. In the meanwhile, Riaz opened indiscriminate fire on his family members, killing his father 65-year-old Shafi; 35-year-old Pareeni, wife of his brother Fareed; her three-year-old son Rehman and her six-year-old Muqadas. The incident created panic in the area. The CPO took notice of the incident and constituted a committee headed by SSP investigations to probe incident. The police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy. The police have started raids for the arrest of the culprit but the accused was at large till filing of this report.