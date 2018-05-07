Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of firing on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, terming the attack on the minister as highly unfortunate.

She was expressing her views at different television channels after the incident of firing on the Interior Minister.

The minister said, “Today we have to think that we should not do politics on everything. There is a difference between protocol and security and as politicians, civil society and media we have to lay down some principles.

The security is right of those persons who are a tough target, hot target and a direct target.”

Ahsan Iqbal was hit by bullet on his left arm. On the advice of doctors he was shifted to Lahore, Marriyum informed.

She said according to initial investigation, a 21 year old youth fired at the minister while he was coming out after attending a programme of Christian community. Investigation was continuing to ascertain the causes of firing and it was too early to say anything.

“Allah may always keep Ahsan Iqbal in His protection. We pray for his early recovery and health. Ahsan Iqbal has rendered great service for the people,” she said, adding people have special love for Ahsan Iqbal for his efforts to put Pakistan on the road to development and prosperity.

She narrated that four days back, a news was being aired on a television channel, repeatedly showing the vehicles of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as his protocol. Marriyum said the opponents who called for withdrawal of security should think that politics on this issue was dangerous.

The armed forces, law enforcement agencies and people had given exemplary sacrifices in the war against terrorism.”Everybody should think over the matter and avoid politics on it. Opponents should do politics on basis of performance and look at the situation of the country where operations Zarb e Azb and Operation Rudd ul Fasaad were continuing,” she added.

The minister said the current government had checked terrorism in its tracks, adding that the previous government also acted against this menace. “But the action of the current democratic dispensation is the most effective. PMLN government waged a war against terrorism and took a strong stand on the situation in Karachi,” she added

Uplift projects across Pakistan carry stamp of Sharifs: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said all the mega development projects carried out across Pakistan had stamp and signature of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Speaking at a ceremony at Shehbaz Sharif Park here, she said Pakistan Muslim League(N) gave respect to vote of people and in 2018, in return people will honor PMLN with their votes. She said despite all the abuse and allegations of Imran Khan in the last more than two years, not a single penny of corruption was proven against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “We were deeply hurt when Imran Khan abused Pakistan army, judiciary, election commission and other constitutional institutions,” she added.

Marriyum said the institutions which were accused of stealing mandate should take notice of the accusations of Imran Khan. She reminded that Imran Khan attacked Parliament, ransacked Pakistan Television and tortured police officers, admitted his foreign assets, collected illegal foreign funding for his party and submitted fake documents in the court and he was acquitted in the cases against him as he was darling.

Marriyum said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left his wife ill at a hospital to appear before the court five days a week and similarly his daughter Maryam Nawaz remained away from her mother but along with her father ensured presence before the court. They appeared before the court for the supremacy of constitution and rule of law, she said, adding they were not given exemption to even meet the ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The minister said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice remained chief minister of Punjab and three times he was elected as Prime Minister of the country and he always treated treasury of Pakistan as a sacred trust. She said Punjab had completed highest number of development projects in the last five years, but was facing strict accountability. Accountability was good but it should also be conducted where the Ehtesab Commission was locked and it should also be done in the provinces where money of the nation was looted, she stressed. The minister pointed out that not a single project of school, college, hospital, park and sports stadium was undertaken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Marriyum said Nawaz Sharif gave the lesson to his followers and supporters to always show regard to others, but Imran Khan did nothing but indulged in politics of abuse for five years and brought back the era of 90s when political opponents abused each other.

It was not in the fate of Imran Khan to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he was hostile to the development projects of Rawalpindi and Punjab and that was why people of Rawalpindi will respond to the abusive and anti-development attitude of Imran Khan in the election of 2018, she said, adding service to the people was only in the destiny of those persons who have a will to serve their fellow citizens.

In the coming elections, Marriyum said, people will reject the politics of abuse and mudslinging and will elect Pakistan Muslim League(N) for another five year term. In its present tenure, Pakistan Muslim League(N) spread the network of development projects including schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, highways, sports grounds and stadiums across the country, she added. The minister said people of Pakistan will vote for PMLN in the elections of 2018 as it ended the darkness of loadshedding from the country. Those areas were facing loadshedding where electricity was stolen and people were not paying bills, she told.

She congratulated Hanif Abbasi for completing development projects in Rawalpindi. “We all are thankful to Hanif Abbasi for implementing the vision of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi.”