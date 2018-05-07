Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Waseem Akhtar has inaugurated Al Shifa Dispensary, and a free medical camp managed by Qaiser Imtiaz, Chairman UC 26 South and Chairman E&IP department KMC here on Sunday.

While talking to media briefing the mayor said that there was a dire need of dispensary for the white colour persons of Old City area of Karachi especially in and around Pakistan Chowk, Haqqani Chowk, City Railway Colony where white colour persons were unable to purchase medicines besides doctor fee. From this dispensary not only medical examination but also medicines will be provided on a little fee of Rs20, he added.

With regard to medical camp it was fourth free medical camp having facilities of calcium test /bone density test, eye test with free glass cholesterol test sugar test and medical/examination, diagnosis and free medicines

Addressing on the occasion, the mayor appreciated the efforts of Qaiser Imtiaz, Chairman UC 26 DMC South Karachi and his team for this noble cause. This is true democratic procedure to step ahead to serve the people and involve others in this noble cause he added. He said Qaiser Imtiaz had set the example for others to serve the people.

Later, Mayor Karachi visited Muhammad Bin Qasim Road and Begum Gali where road carpeting work was under process.