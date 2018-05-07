Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting a six-nation international hockey tournament in the first week of September with Rawalpindi being the first choice to conduct the event.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmad Sr said the tournament will be held from September 2 to 10 and has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) calendar.

“The foreign teams to participate in the tournament include hosts Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka,” he said.

“We are trying to host the tournament in Army stadium, Rawalpindi and we will be seeking Pakistan Army’s permission in this regard,” he said.

He said if due to some reasons the tournament is not held in Rawalpindi then our second choice will be the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad but it depends if a new astroturf is laid in the stadium.

“But if a new astroturf is not laid at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium then the tournament will be held in Karachi,” he said.

Shahbaz said PHF had been doing all-out efforts for the revival and promotion of hockey in the country.

“The World XI team visited Pakistan last year and played one match each in Lahore and Karachi which was a great step towards revival of international hockey hopefully the six-nation hockey tournament will be very beneficial for the Pakistan hockey,” he further stated.





