SHARAQPUR SHARIF: PML-N MPA Ali Asghar Manda resigned from the Punjab Assembly and returned all privileges that the government had provided to him.

Addressing a big public meeting in Kot Abdul Malik, he announced that he was not the part of the PML-N would contest 2018 election from his constituency as an independent candidate. He claimed that he had informed the PML-N leadership about the corruption of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain which the party leadership did not respond. He maintained that the funds allocated for the development of the area were not used for the true cause. He said that he left the party and resigned from the MPA-ship due to silence of the PML-N leadership over corruption of its lawmakers.

He also vowed to expose the corruption of Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan.