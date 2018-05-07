Share:

HYDERABAD - The President PPP Women Wing Sindh MNA Shagufta Jummani has refuted the allegations of PML (N) Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his late father were the supporters of dictatorial regime of General Zia-ul-Haq.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, she said that both Asif Ali Zardari and his late father had never ever supported the dictatorial regime. The PML (N) President Sindh is losing his memory due to age factor, she said and added that Asif Ali Zardari was put behind the bar on false charges and tortured during the government of former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

MNA Shagufta Jummani also criticized the language which used by the MQM leaders in public meeting of Tanki Ground Liaquatabad Karachi adding that positive response of the citizens of Karachi to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made the leaders of different factions of MQM confused.

She said that workers of all factions of MQM have now announcing their disassociation from their respective groups and joining PPP in large number. She said that PPP always served the masses without any discrimination and struggled for the development of the country.

Among others, the Coordination Secretary PPP Sindh Mauman Shaikh, President PPP Hyderabad District Saghir Qureshi, Ahsan Abro, Pasha Qazi and Sanam Talpur were also present on the occasion.