BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party has always assisted and supported poor, peasants, down-trodden and helpless people.

These views were expressed by Senator Kirshna Kumari while addressing a gathering of Kolhi community at Badin on Sunday.

Kumari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were striving for the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. She said that some elements were trying to damage the PPP but to no avail. She said PPP leadership pleased her to become Senator from very poor and suppressed community.

She said PPP has always encouraged and supported workers from lower and middle class to send them parliaments. She further said it would be her priority to raise voice for poor and helpless masses in the Senate and parliament.

The ceremony was also addressed by PPP district Badin president Haji Muhammad Ramzan Chandio, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Sec PPP, District Coordinator, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, PPP MNA, Sardar Kamal Khan Chang and others.