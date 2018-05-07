Share:

Islamabad - Online companies providing house maids are on the rise in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The consumers of these online services expressed satisfaction of the female maids provided for hourly services. Nageena Hayat said that it is more convenient to hire maids per hour instead of hiring them for a month. She said that most families are unable to pay monthly salaries to maids but they can easily hire them on a short term basis.

Talking to the owner of such an online service company, Suniya Saadullah khan said that,” the first tool we have developed is an on-demand service for maids and cleaners. We provide temporary personnel for urgent needs, for which we charge the customer an hourly rate,” She said that “we intend to be an online platform that connects uneducated female workers with real-time work opportunities. “

“We workers are earning a minimum of Rs 20,000 a month. This increase in their income has enabled them to pay off loans that they had taken, pay for their children’s school fees, and shift their families into better neighbourhoods,” she further added.

“Our customers choose us for the verified staff and the service quality we provide, while workers sign up to our platform because of the potential to earn a higher than average salary.” She said.

A house wife Samina Arshad said “through this platform I feel so easy and relaxed, on one phone call I get the maid who I can pay according to the hour”.