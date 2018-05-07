Share:

LAHORE - A Punjab University student died in mysterious circumstances at a house in Faisal Town, police said on Sunday. His body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Jassim, a resident of Quetta. Police sources said the university student was attending a party with his friends when his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police were investigating the death.

PLAZA COLLAPSE

Valuables worth millions of rupees were badly damaged after a four-storey plaza collapsed in a city neighbourhood, police sources confirmed on Sunday. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Authorities were yet to launch any probe into the incident. A police officer claimed that the commercial building collapsed accidently. SP Umar Farooq denied the reports that owner of the plaza was being harassed by police. He claimed that no police official had pressurised Waqas Aslam to make a deal with the builder.

Mobile phone footage showing the plaza coming down within a few seconds went viral on the social media and many people were of the view that the incident should be investigated by independent investigators.

Some people were of the view that the security guards thrashed and punched the passersby as they tried to make video of the incident by using their cellular phones. They also claimed that the authorities deliberately concealed the facts to avoid legal action.