Share:

LAHORE - The weather turned pleasant after drizzling in different parts of the provincial capital on early Sunday morning. The rain also brought the mercury down and provided much needed relief to the heat stricken-citizens of the city. The citizens along with their families thronged the parks and gardens of the city to enjoy the pleasant weather. According to the Metrological department, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded 39 degrees Celsius which dropped down to 22 degrees Celsius after rain.