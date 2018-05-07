Share:

Rawalpindi - The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 108 notices to food outlets during April while five restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood 300 food samples were collected during the last month which were sent to a lab for quality test while over Rs399, 900 fines including Rs 110,500 composition fee were also imposed on violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the violators. Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected the hygiene and quality of food items at the food outlets.

The raids would continue as the teams were directed to further check the health of the workers serving at food outlets.