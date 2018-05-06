Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-The Rural Media Network Pakistan (RMNP) demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should reform its "Electoral Code of Ethics" for the safety of the media persons.

The mediamen demanded this during a meeting entitled "Safety of Journalists in General Elections 2018" organised under the auspices of the RMNP at Mubarakpur Press Club in connection with World Press Freedom Day here the other day.

Presidents of seven press clubs of Bahawalpur Saddr, Khanqa Sharif, Musafirkhana Noorpur, Ahmedpur East, Mubarakpur and Dera Nawab Sahib along with press freedom advocates and journalists attended the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by RMNP President Ehsan Ahmed Sehar while Mubarakpur Press Club President Mazhar Rasheed Misson acted as moderator for the event.

Mr Ehsan Ahmed Sehar contended that it was universal practice all over the world that journalists were facilitated for their services except where they were assaulted, tortured and even killed in Pakistan.

He said that mediamen are assaulted and beaten in public meetings of the political parties.

He sought concrete steps for an end to the issue. "The political parties should ensure peaceful environment for the journalists covering their events," he pointed out.

They also urged the management of the media organisations to arrange training sessions for their correspondents for the coverage of elections. "It is crucial for the correspondents working in rural and remote areas," they maintained.

They also demanded the government provide Rs2 million as compensation to each family of two slain journalists including Munir Anjum Raja and Zeshan Butt who had been shot dead in March in Rawalpndi and Sambrial in the line of duty.