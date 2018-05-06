Share:

OKARA-The public representatives have nothing to do with the public welfare as the nation lacks basic necessities of life since the independence of Pakistan.

This was stated by Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Haji Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq during a media talk here the other day.

He claimed that he had been striving for the welfare of traders for the last several years. He said that citizens brought to him the problems of education, health and unemployment which the local lawmakers did not attend at all. He lamented the miserable condition of health and education sectors. "The sky-rocketing prices of daily use items and overcharging in electricity bills is another problem for the masses," he added. He announced to contest election for the seat of Provincial Assembly from PP-189 constituency for the welfare of the people of his area.

THREE BOOKED

Three bike riders were booked for quarrelling with a traffic police officer and blocking a road after being stopped for checking here the other day.

Traffic Police ASI Shabir Hussain stopped three youths including Rafaqat Ali, Naveed and one of their friends, riding a motorcycle for checking.

They were challaned for violating traffic rules.

It angered them. They parked their motorbikes in the middle of the road and started sloganeering against the police in protest. A team of A-Division police reached the spot and arrested Rafaqat and Naveed while their friend managed to escape. A case was registered against them at A-Division police station.