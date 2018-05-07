Share:

HYDERABAD - The executive committee of Sindh Abadgar Board has demanded imposition of agriculture emergency in the province in order to resolve the multiple issues being faced by the growers community of Sindh.

The executive committee which met on Sunday under the chair of its President Abdul Majeed Nizamani has expressed grave concern over acute shortage of water, insufficient price of sugarcane and improper distribution of gunny bags to growers.

Addressing the meeting Abdul Majeed Nizamani said that due to insufficient rainfalls, the country particularly Sindh province suffering the scarcity of water. The situation of Sindh was entirely different from other provinces of the country, he said and added that the province was located at the tail of the river and it was also suffering the environmental issues.

There was 2.5 MAF underground water in Sindh as compared to Punjab which has 45 MAF underground water he said and added that, due to acute shortage of water the standing crops of the province was under destruction.

In view of above situation, he said that imposition of agriculture emergency has become necessary by declaring calamity in the agriculture fields lying in command areas of Kotri Barrage, Rohri Canal, Hala, Naseerabad, Khesana, Mithrao, Jamrao East, Jamrao West and Thar Irrigation Divisions of the province. The meeting decided to convene water conference with participation of all stakeholders to find out way to meet the situation of acute water shortage. The meeting decided to constitute a committee in this regard to make arrangement and decide the date of the conference.

The meeting also criticized corrupt activities in irrigation department alleging that the officers of the department concerned were involved in improper distribution of water to growers. The meeting demanded the supervision of Rangers on distribution of water.

In view of acute shortage of water in the province, the meeting also called upon the growers to adopt latest technologies like sprinkle and drip irrigation so that they could achieve maximum crop production with minimum utilization of water. The government is granting 80 percent subsidy on use of latest technology therefore the growers should take advantage of the facility, the meeting advised.

The meeting also expressed its grave concern over improper distribution of gunny bags to wheat growers and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter. The meeting also regretted over the attitude of some sugar mill owners by purchasing cane on their own choice and decided to adopt legal action in this direction. The meeting also demanded the federal and provincial government to link the grant of subsidy of Rs. 20 billion to mill owners with purchase of cane on fixed price.

The meeting expressed grave concern over grabbing of 2.6 million acre forest land situated in the river belt and demanded the government to vacate the grabbed land from influential and restore forest in its original shape. Among others, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Nizamani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Azam Rind, Aslam Mari, Murad Ali Shah Bakerani, Arbab Ahsan and Zulfiqar Lakhir also share their views in the meeting.