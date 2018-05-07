Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ace golfer M Shabbir lifted the 2nd Nur Khan Memorial Open Golf Championship 2018 title at PAF Golf Course Peshawar on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, who awarded trophies and prizes among the winners.

The championship started on May 4 as leading golfers from across the country took part in the event, which continued for three days and was played on 18 holes each day. The categories of the championship included professionals, senior professionals, amateurs, senior amateurs, veterans, boys U-14 and U-17. The championship has been named after legendary Air Marshal Nur Khan to pay tribute to his meritorious services for the country.

In professional category, M Shabbir was winner followed by Matloob Hussian and M Asif. In senior professional category, M Akram won the title, followed by Imdad Hussain and Sultan Pervaiz. In amateur category, Arbab Haroon won net, followed by Mian Haseeb-ud-din and Col Masood Azam while Saif Jan won gross category, followed by Waqas Ullah Shenwari and Air Commodore Sarfraz Chaudhry. In amateurs handicap 12 & below, Zubair Hussain won net category, followed by Tariq Mahmood and Dr Aminullah Khan, while Khushhal Khan won gross category, followed by Taimoor Khan and Inayatullah Yousafzai.

The seniors amateur net category title was won by Brigadier (R) Mohsin Farooq while Squadron Leader (R) Idrees Khalid was second and Major (Retd) Shehzad Ibrahim third. Col (R) Saud Khan won the gross category, followed by Wing Commander (R) Umar Khan and Major (R) Arshad Mahmood. In boys U-15 to-17, Master Naveed won net category, followed by Master Musa and Master Waleed, while Master Laraib won gross category, followed by Master Basil and Master Nasir.

In boys U-14 and below, Master Danial won net category, followed by Master Dharmal and Master Azaan while in gross category, Master Adnan Bulhari won the title, followed by Master Shariq and Master Taha. In veteran category, Brig (R) Samad won net category, followed by Fareed Khan, while Jamal ul Hasnain won gross category, followed by Yunus Marwat.