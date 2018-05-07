Share:

HYDERABAD - The Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah while criticising the statement of PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has maintained that the PML (N) was striving for respect of vote and it would continue its struggle despite all conspiracies hatched by opponents.

The PML (N) was striving for restoration of the democracy and it become possible only when votes of the voters would receive respect, he said while addressing a news conference here on Sunday.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that Asif Ali Zardari himself and his late father were also accompanied the aliens in the past and the people have still not forgotten their silence when Nawabshah was bleeding during MRD Movement.

Responding to a question about the statement of Asif Ali Zaradi regarding possibility of alliance with PTI chief Imran Khan, Shah Muhammad Shah claimed that both have already entered into the alliance.

He informed that the President PML (N) and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will start his visit to Sindh after participating in the workers convention being held at his native village Bhanote on May 8. The PML (N) President will later visit various cities of the province including Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad and Obaro, he added.

To a question, he said that pre-poll rigging has started by targeting the PML (N) leaders through NAB, however, he claimed that despite all tactics, the party candidates will be elected with thumping majority from all over the country.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that the then Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled all commitments which he made with the people of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Among others, PML (N) Peaders Kehal Das Kohistani, Jamal Arif Suharwardi and Khalid Shaikh were also present on the occasion.