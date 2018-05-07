Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal. The chief minister sought a detailed report from Inspector General of Punjab Police regarding the incident. He directed the health department authorities to ensure provision of the best medical facilities to the minister. It is worth mentioning that Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal received bullet injuries in the attack when he was addressing a corner meeting in Narowal.