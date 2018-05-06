Share:

LONDON-The Spice Girls are getting together again next week.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers sparked excitement earlier this year when all five members - Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - got together at Geri's house to discuss potential new projects, and though the details of their plans have remained under wraps, fans may be getting closer to hearing what's in store as they are planning another meeting.

Mel B shared a throwback photo to the group's July 1997 Rolling Stone magazine cover and wrote: ''Can't wait to see my girls next week.”

When the 'Stop' singers got together this year, it was instantly speculated they were planning a reunion tour, but fashion designer Victoria has ruled out live shows.

She said: ''I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour. It was so great to see the girls...

''There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming. But this [fashion] is what I do.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' singers are instead rumoured to be voicing characters in an animated movie.

A source recently said: ''The Spice Girls are thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They're the most successful girl group on the planet. It's just what Marvel or Disney needs.''

At the heart of the project is the group's long-standing message of 'girl power', and each of the quintet's animated alter egos will land possess a special girl power which reflects their personality.

Other ideas thought to be in the pipeline following their reunion lunch at Geri's London home - their first meeting in six years - include a global TV talent show to find a new girlband, and the possibility of a Spice Girls record label to encourage new musicians who can carry on the Girl Power legacy.