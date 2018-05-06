Share:

BUREWALA-Three abductors, who had allegedly shot dead a lawyer and police constable, were killed in a shootout with police here near Joyia Bungalow while one suspect managed to flee the scene under the cover darkness.

The police informed that the shootout took place in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, CIA Police constable Sheikh Bilal and lawyer Abid Rafique Bhatti of Bahawalpur were shot dead by the four alleged abductors when they came to Burewala to pay ransom money to get release a man Shahzadul Hassan, resident of Chak 44/DB, Yazman. The alleged abductors shot dead both the constable and lawyer when they saw a police party near Adda Khairwala on Luddan Road on Friday. Following the Burewala circle police launched hunt for the abductors-cum-killers and in the wee hours of Sunday, the police attempted to stop a double-cabin vehicle at a picket set up at Khadar Canal near Joyia Bungalow. However, four persons in the vehicle started firing on the policemen. The police retaliated with fire and the crossfire lasted for about 15 minutes. As the firing subsided, three alleged abductors identified as Yasir Dogar, resident of Sadiq Town, Burewala; Meraj Mohal, resident of Chak 311/EB and Muhammad Boota, resident of Chak 323/EB, Burewala were found dead while an accused managed to flee the scene, taking advantage of the darkness.

The police also recovered illegal arms and ammunition from the scene. The police informed that Yasir and Boota were court absconders while Meraj Mohal was wanted in a murder case. The police sent the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Vehari for autopsy.

On the other hand, the police have arrested a driver of the Burewala Saddr Police station namely Rana Zulfiqar Hussain and a gunman of former MNA Qayyum alias Qayyuma Sandho for facilitating the abductors and shifted them to unknown place for further integration. Multan Regional Police Officer Idrees Ahmad has sought a report from the police high-ups against the driver for necessary action.