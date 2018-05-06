Share:

It takes much determination to forge a head when the world is resistant to or fearful of understanding diversity in individuals. For many years transgender community has been the victim of abuse and they received minimum attention from political parties. But after the first transgender news anchor Marvia Malik, the right of this community improved. The country’s first school for transgender opened in Lahore and all credit goes to Asif Shazad and Amaaz Faroogui who did this great contribution for transgender and give them opportunities to live a good life. Education is for all and gender discrimination should be finished because we all are human beings. We should stop the hate and show respect to transgender community.

ZAKIRA ALI,

Turbat, April 17.