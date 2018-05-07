Share:

LAHORE - FIA immigration authorities on Sunday refused entry to two Indian passengers in Lahore who had arrived from Dubai, said an immigration officer.

Passengers Pravin Warma and Savini Warma arrived in Lahore by Emirates flight Ek-622 from Dubai. During the briefing, immigration officer found that they were allowed to visit Karachi only. So, the immigration officer refused them entry in Lahore and they were allowed to travel back to Karachi. During this process, they were not allowed to cross the transit lounge. Later, both passengers were allowed to travel to Karachi by PIA flight Pk-303.

FIA AUTHORITIES TAKE CARE

OF PASSENGER

FIA immigration authorities have been entertaining a woman of Karachi for the last three days after she arrived from Jeddah at Lahore airport with no clue about whereabouts of her house and relatives.

Deputy Director (Immigration) Syed Ali Imam Zaidi told this scribe that Asma, wife of Ghulam Nabi, arrived from Jeddah on an emergency passport on Friday via flight sv738 and it was mentioned on her passport that she had been sent back due to overstay. Her immigration was done as per procedure but she informed the FIA immigration staff that her husband was in a Saudi jail and she doesn't know her address and contact of any of her relatives. The matter was brought into the notice of the additional director (immigration). On the directions of the high-ups, efforts were made to find address and contact of relatives of the woman purely on humanitarian grounds.

During the process, she was well looked after by the FIA staff.

After hectic efforts involving Nadra data and local police, woman’s brother-in-law Muhammad Musa, resident of Dadu in Sindh, was contacted. Musa would pick the woman from the airport after completion of formalities, said Imam. He said that during her three-day stay at airport, she was handled very politely and was always accompanied by immigration staff.