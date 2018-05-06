Share:

LOS ANGELES-Uma Thurman is willing to work with Quentin Tarantino again because they 'understand' one another.

The 48-year-old actress revealed earlier this year she'd been involved in a car crash - which crushed her knees, left her with a concussion and required her to wear a neck brace to recover - while shooting 'Kill Bill' with the director in 2003 but despite claiming she was forced into doing the stunt that led to the accident, she wants to move on and would have no problems collaborating with Tarantino on a fourth movie.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else. ''We've had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I've known him, 25 years of creative collaboration...yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure.

But you can't reduce that type of history and legacy. It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died.

''Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah. Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don't care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but...I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.''

The 'Pulp Fiction' actress admitted in February that she and the 55-year-old filmmaker had fought for years over the crash before the director handed over footage of it.

Uma slammed the circumstances surrounding the accident as ''negligent to the point of criminality,'' but later clarified she didn't feel there was anything malicious about Tarantino's actions.

She shared a video of the footage on Instagram and wrote: ''Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.

''He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.''

Tarantino has admitted the crash is his ''biggest regret''.

He said: ''As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn through horrendous mistakes. That was one of my most horrendous mistakes.''