LAHORE - Man-of-the-match pacer Usman Khan Shinwari steered unbeaten Federal Areas to title triumph when they routed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 5 wickets in the Day-Night One-Day Pakistan Cup 2018 final played at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Besides Usman Khan Shinwari, who grabbed 3 wickets for 34 runs, superb batting display by Federal Areas middle order batsman Agha Salman (60), Saad Nasim (51) and Raza Ali Dar (49), in the absence of hard-hitter Sohaib Maqsood, played key role in their team’s title defense against M Hafeez-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team.

Chasing the target of 253 runs, Federal Areas were provided a good start by Kamran Akmal and Abid Ali as they scored 40 runs for the first wicket stand. It was Zia-ul-Haq who took first scalp of Federal Ares when he showed pavilion to Abid Ali at his personal score of 16 runs. Kamran and Raza Ali Dar then added 31 more runs in their team’s total for the second-wicket partnership before captain Hafeez taking important wicket of Kamran, who was playing at 38.

After these two dismissals, sensible batting display by middle order batsmen steadily brought their team closer to the destination and helped Federal Areas achieve the required target well before 9 overs with 5 wickets still in their hands. Agha Salman played 77 balls to hammer 60 runs hitting 5 fours while Saad Nasim contributed significant 51 runs off 34 balls with the help of 7 fours and one six and Raza Ali Dar made inspiring 53-ball 49 studded 7 boundaries. Hussain Talat (10) and Umaid Asif (18) successfully landed Federal Areas to home. Zia-ul-Haq was the key bowler for KP, who bagged 2-60 while M Irfan (4), M Hafeez and Hassan Khan got one wicket each.

Earlier, skipper M Hafeez’ 89 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post 252-10 on the board in 43.4 overs. Usman Shinwari was wrecker-in-chief of KP batting line as he clinched 3 wicket for 34 while he was ably assisted by Hussain Talat (2-37), Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif and Raza Hassan – all took one wicket apiece.

Shan Masood (52) and Khurram Manzoor (32) gave a good start to KP as both contributed 60 runs for the opening stand. After that, captain Hafeez played an inspiring knock of 86-ball 89 runs which included 9 fours and 1 six while Shan Masood slammed 49-ball 52 hitting 6 boundaries and 1 six. After their dismissals, only Israrullah (26), Adil Amin (22), Hasan Khan (17) could cross the double figures and no major contribution came from tail-enders due to which KP could pile up a total of 252-10 in 43.4 overs.

Federal Areas won Rs 2,000,000 and glittering winning trophy while runners-up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned Rs 1,000,000 and runners-up trophy. Man of the final Usman Khan Shinwari (of Federal Areas), best batsman KP’s Khurram Manzoor (393 runs), 100,000, best bowler Federal Areas’ Waqas Maqsood (14 wickets) and best all-rounder Balochistan’s M Nawaz (121 runs & 9 wickets) received Rs 100,000 each.

Scoreboard

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Khurram Manzoor run out 32

Shan Masood c & b Umaid Asif 52

M Hafeez lbw b Hussain Talat 89

Israrullah c Umaid Asif b Raza Hasan 26

Umar Akmal c Saad b Usman Khan 1

Adil Amin run out 22

Hammad Azam c Usman b Hussain Talat 1

Hasan Khan not out 17

M Irfan (2) c Umaid Asif b Usman Khan 3

M Irfan (4) b Usman Khan 0

Zia-ul-Haq b Waqas Maqsood 3

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 4) 6

TOTAL: (all out, 43.4 overs) 252

FOW: 1-60, 2-103, 3-158, 4-161, 5-217, 6-223, 7-228, 8-237, 9-238, 10-252.

BOWLING: Usman Khan 8-0-34-3, Waqas Maqsood 8.4-0-48-1, Umaid Asif 8-0-41-1, Raza Hasan 10-0-60-1, Agha Salman 2-0-21-0, Hussain Talat 6-0-37-2, Raza Ali Dar 1-0-9-0.

FEDERAL AREAS:

Kamran Akmal c Zia-ul-Haq b Hafeez 38

Abid Ali c M Irfan (4) b Zia-ul-Haq 16

Raza Ali Dar b Hasan Khan 49

Agha Salman c Khurram b Zia-ul-Haq 60

Saad Nasim c Umar Akmal b M Irfan(4) 51

Hussain Talat not out 10

Umaid Asif not out 18

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 4, w 4) 12

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 41 overs) 254

FOW: 1-40, 2-71, 3-140, 4-219, 5-234.

BOWLING: M Irfan (2) 5-0-54-0, Zia-ul-Haq 10-1-60-2, M Irfan (4) 10-0-54-1, M Hafeez 7-0-30-1, Hasan Khan 7-0-39-1, Hammad Azam 2-0-9-0.

TOSS: Federal Areas

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob

TV UMPIRE: Imtiaz Iqbal

RESERVE UMPIRE: Waleed Yaqub

MATCH REFEREE: Nadeem Arshad