ISLAMABAD - More than fourteen countries of Organization of Islamic Countries have confirmed their participation in International Workshop on Plant Genetic Resources and Genebank Operations Management Systems, scheduled to be held from 08 to 11 May.

According to officials Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and COMSTECH Secretariat, will jointly hold the moot. The International workshop is aimed to entertain 30-35 participants from Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member countries.

OIC member countries Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Gambia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Senegal, Sudan, and Tajikistan have confirmed their participation in the Workshop.

Managers, technicians and conservationists working in genebanks are mainly targeted to benefit from the workshop.

Leading national and international experts with vast experience in plant genetic resources and genebanks will share their views to the participants of the workshop.

The objective of the session is to raise the capacity of the existing plant genetic resources for food and agriculture (PGRFA) conservation and utilization facilities in OIC countries with particular focus on Current status of plant diversity and its use and preservation.

The moot will discuss main achievements at the global, regional and national level, Key technical and scientific advances, major gaps and needs that require urgent attention and development of projects in consultation with the experts for setting up Gene Banks in the OIC member states.