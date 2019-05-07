Share:

ISLAMABAD - Around 3,000 personnel including policemen, security guards and Masajid guards will perform security duties during the holy month of Ramazan.

Following directions of Islamabad Police Chief IGP Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed devised a security plan for Ramazan. As per the plan, 3,000 security men will perform special duties at 1023 Masajids and 33 imambargahs. Police officials/security guards/masjid guards will be deployed for security of worship places in the city.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. Police stations have been directed to coordinate with office bearers of traders union in their respective areas to ensure effective security along with security guards.

Mosque committees would not allow any stranger or outsider for stay in worship places. The police officials have been also directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purpose.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to ensure compliance of the security arrangements during the month of Ramazan.

All SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to personally supervise security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure deployment of police officials or private security guards where it is necessary and in this regard, no laxity shall be tolerated.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed police officials to brief the cops deputed for security purpose and maintain high vigilance.

He also ordered for strict security at entry and exit points of the city and strict monitoring of those coming in the city or leaving it. DIG (Operations) has asked SHOs to brief people in their areas regarding proper lock to their houses in prayers’ timings and keeping lights on during this time. He also directed for effective patrolling in their respective areas and also appealed citizens to inform police or Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious activity around them.

He also directed for special deployment at markets and to deploy commandoes there from 4 pm to 11 pm. He asked the heads of police stations to check duties of policemen assigned duties in various beats and to ensure strict patrolling by the staff of Falcon and Eagle Squads.

DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and inform policemen in case of observing any suspect around them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan also chaired a high level meeting held at his office to review the security arrangements being made to shield the public as well as mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places during sacred month of Ramadan. CPO also shared the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan regarding security measures.

The meeting was also attended by SSP (SSP) Operations Syed Ali Akbar, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, Divisional SPs Capt (R) Rai Mazhar, Capt (R) Dost Muhammad and Usman Tariq, SDPOs/ASPs and SHOs of all the police stations.

Addressing the meeting, CPO said that police have buckled up to guard the citizens and all the mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places during Ramazan. As many as 3,000 cops and police officers will be deputed in the city to perform security duty, he said. He said patrolling has also been enhanced in all the areas besides placing special pickets at all the entry and exit points to keep a vigil over suspects and outlaws, he said. He said police have also hammered out a special strategy to curb street crime during Ramadan.