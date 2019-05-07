LAHORE    -     Syed Ali Raza and partner Aania Farooq won the 5th Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan, which concluded here at PAF Sky View Golf Course.

READ MORE: Maximizing opportunities in digital space vision of govt: Alvi

Both Ali and Aania earned the honor of participating in the World Corporate Golf in July 2019 in Portugal. Aaniya produced a round of net 66 while Ali had a score of net 76 and their team score added up to 142, two under par.

Ameer and Qasim were the runner-up team while Qasim and Hamza won the third prize. In the end, the prizes were distributed to the top performers by Haseeb Gardezi of Hashoo Group.