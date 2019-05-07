Share:

LAHORE - Syed Ali Raza and partner Aania Farooq won the 5th Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan, which concluded here at PAF Sky View Golf Course.

Both Ali and Aania earned the honor of participating in the World Corporate Golf in July 2019 in Portugal. Aaniya produced a round of net 66 while Ali had a score of net 76 and their team score added up to 142, two under par.

Ameer and Qasim were the runner-up team while Qasim and Hamza won the third prize. In the end, the prizes were distributed to the top performers by Haseeb Gardezi of Hashoo Group.