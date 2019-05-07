Share:

LAHORE - Bangladesh U16 were bowled out for 292 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second three-day match against Pakistan U16 in Khulna, Bangladesh on Monday.

Pakistan captain Umer Eman won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh captain Rihad Khan scored 136 runs (120 balls, 15 fours and 5 sixes) to lead his team to their total, said PCB spokesman here on Monday.

Mofizul Islam Robin scored 53 off 116 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Maksudar Rahman scored 31 off 78 balls with three fours. Right-arm medium pace bowler Aseer Mughal was the most successful Pakistan bowler of the day, Aseer took four wickets in 15 overs conceding a mere 38 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand took 3-50 in 17.5 overs while medium pacer Khalid Khan took 2-48. In reply, Pakistan ended the first-day at 20-2. Muhammad Shehzad (8) and Muhammad Waqas (9) were the two batsmen dismissed before stumps were drawn for the day.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

BANGLADESH U16 (FIRST INNINGS): 292 all out, 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136 not out, Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31; Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50)

PAKISTAN U16 (FIRST INNINGS): 20-2, 8 overs.