Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the struggle against extremism will continue till the last victory.

He stated this in his statement on the occasion of the death anniversary of PPP leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Zahir Shah who was martyred during PPP's 2013 election campaign.

Bilawal Bhutoto said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood up to extremism and terror as they were and still remain the worst menace of the society. Shaheed Zahir Shah combated those who spread terror with guns and waved the flag of PPP, he added.

He said that terrorists first tried to create hurdles for PPP in the elections and later resorted to the mass killing of children in APS.

The Chairman PPP asked the youth, students, women and elders to join PPP so that we can defeat extremism and terrorism together and establish a progressive and democratic society.