How much it has become difficult for a poor to live in this world where inflation has brought extra hard work for poor people to run their lives. In the office of National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA).

Unfortunately, the people belonging to poor families do not get their CNIC within the days. They demand the extra money of CNIC, which in fact is the right of every citizen in Pakistan. We are living in such a country where for our own identification we have to pay an extra amount, which is the matter of concern.

I request the PM to put a glance over such institutions where corruptions in the name of the nation are increasing day by day. In addition, these people should not be made set in the NADRA office where poor people cannot pay.

AMBER ASHRAF,

Dasht, April 18.