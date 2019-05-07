Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and invited him to attend the stone-laying ceremony of the reconstruction of Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi on May 10.

The 200-bed hospital is being constructed with the cost of Rs6 billion. The hospital provides facilities to mother and child.

The hospital is being equipped with modern facilities. The work on this project remained shelved since 2005 due to change in governments and because of political affiliations. However, after being elected once again from Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed laid special emphasis on resuming work on this project and got the grant approved for it.