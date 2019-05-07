Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) to start expansion of the mining work in its phase-I project so that two other private companies could also establish their coal-based power plants at Thar.

The Sindh chief minister was presiding over a meeting here at CM’s House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister for Irrigation Syed Nasir Shah, Chairman P&D Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Chairman House of Habib Ali Habib, CEO Engro Ghias Khan, Chairman SECMC Khurshid Jamali, CEO SECMC Syed Abul Fazal, CEO Thal Energy Limited (TEL) and Thal Nova Saleemullah, CEO Enegro Energy Ahsan zafar,. Tariq Ali Shah MD Thar Coal and other concerned officer.

The participants were informed that Hubco is going to set up two power projects of 330MW each on Thar-coal that Thar Energy Ltd (TEL) and Thal Nova Thar Limited (TN) re-partners with Hubco. These projects are part of Mines Phase-II of Sindh Coal Mining Company Block-II.

The Hubco has already started its work and wants the provincial government to execute LBOD scheme under which water would be provided to the coal power projects. On the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh informed the meeting that Nespak has been appointed for study of pre-treatment system for LBOD. He said that work would be started once the study papers are submitted and approved by the chief minister. “TEL water requirement is June 2020, therefore pre-treatment system would be made before June 2020,” the minister pointed out. The irrigation minister briefed the participants that portions of LBOD schemes facing delay would be taken up shortly. He said he would personally visit the area where work has been suspended to start it again.

The chief minister directed the Irrigation department to prepare water use Agreement for TEL and TN so that they could be signed after mutual agreement.

The chief minister was apprised that out of 660MW (330MW each) two Thar Coal fired power plants (330MW each) are generating 500MW during their testing period. This generation would reach to 660 by second week of June.

Murad termed it a big success and said he would personally visit the plant when it starts functioning at its maximum capacity.