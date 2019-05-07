Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict checking of Ramazan Bazaars setup across the province for providing relief to the people.

In a statement issued on Monday, Usman Buzdar said that ministers, advisers, and secretaries had been deputed to monitor these bazaars, adding that he would also visit to check the arrangements. A subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees has been given for providing essential items on subsidized rates.

The chief minister issued directions to the line departments to take concrete steps for stabilising the prices of essential items and added that provision of different daily use items in the open market should be ensured at fixed rates. The proactive approach is necessary for giving genuine relief to the people and permission will not be allowed to create any artificial price-hike. Strict action will be initiated against those responsible for artificial price-hike, he added.

Buzdar said that industries, food and agriculture departments should ensure implementation of governmental steps. He said that control rooms had been established for the monitoring of Ramazan related arrangements at provincial, divisional and district levels.

The chief minister also directed that indiscriminate crackdown should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers. The full administrative authority should be used to provide eatables to the people at the fixed rates and any illegal increase in their rates will not be tolerated, he said. He said that law will come into action against those selling the essential items at exorbitant rates. Effective measures should be adopted to stabilise the prices of essential items through a price control mechanism, he added.

A total of 309 Ramazan bazaars have been set up in the province along-with agri-fair price shops. He said that flour, sugar, ghee, oil, eggs, pulses and vegetables will be available on cheap rates in Ramazan bazaars and a ten-kg flour bag will be available at Rs290. He said that sugar will be provided at Rs55 per kg while the rates of ghee and oil have been decreased from Rs15 to Rs20 per kg.

He said that eggs will be available on the less price of Rs5 per dozen. Chicken meat will be available at Rs10 less than the market rate. Similarly, two thousand dastarkhawn will be set up across the province for Sehar and Iftar because the provision of relief is the agenda of the PTI government and every step will be taken in this regard, he added.

CM MESSAGE ON RAMAZAN

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the Muslim nation on the blissful start of the holy month of Ramazan. In his message of felicitations, the Chief Minister thanked Allah Almighty for granting the blessings of Ramazan. He said that this month provides an opportunity for self-accountability, tolerance and attending to the needy people with passion and added that the affluent should especially take care of the needy around them. We should take full care of all such needy communities during the holy month of Ramazan who need our attention, he added. He also appealed to the people to pray for the prosperity, peace and tranquility of the nation.

FIRDOUS CALLS ON BUZDAR

Special Assistant to PM for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed various matters including political situation and national affairs.

Improving the coordination between the federal government and Punjab province with regard to the information sector also came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the PTI government has promoted a new culture of transparency and national resources have been saved adding that this policy of showing zero- tolerance towards corruption has yielded positive results.

The corrupt elements had weakened the institutions with their corruption and devastated the economy in the past; therefore, indiscriminate accountability of the looters is necessary, he added. Usman Buzdar said that government is giving attention to the restoration of the economy on durable lines and all the policies are transparent and in the best national interest.

The chief minister said that public service is his mission and any hurdle in the journey of public service is not acceptable to him. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken unique steps for public welfare and the people will get relief due to the welfare-oriented steps taken by the PTI government.

CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to a traffic accident near Jhelum. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and asked the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He has also sought from the administration.