Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visits to far-flung areas of the province on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan and inspected Ramzan bazaars, hospital and wheat procurement centers. He suspended Chief Officer Corporation Rahim Yar Khan Qasim Manzoor and District Civil Defense Officer Latif Gull on account of poor cleanliness arrangements and dereliction of duties.

Usman Buzdar also announced to provide funds for the construction of flyover in Rahim Yar Khan and added that resources will be provided for the establishment of cadet college.

The Chief Minister inspected Ramzan bazaar, emergency ward of THQ Hospital and wheat procurement center upon reaching the border tehsil of Sadiqabad. He inspected the arrangements made for providing relief upon reaching Ramzan bazaar set up at Askari Park. He inspected different stalls and talked to the consumers who appreciated the provision of daily-use items at subsidized rates.

Usman Buzdar replied that the sole purpose of colossal Ramzan package is to provide relief to the common man and whole government machinery is fully active in this regard. I am personally visiting Ramzan bazaars to review the ground realities and the government has saved a sum of Rs.2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps. He said that strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items will be ensured in Ramzan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

The Chief Minister visited the emergency ward of THQ hospital and inquired the patients about their health. He said that the government is striving for providing the best healthcare facilities to the general public adding that improvement of the health sector is the top priority of the government because it is the responsibility of the State. He said that doctors and other staff should adopt a kind attitude towards the patients because it helps to reduce the intensity of the disease.

Usman Buzdar also went to the wheat procurement center at Chak 5/NP in Sadiqabad. He inquired the farmers about the arrangements who expressed their satisfaction and said that efforts for giving full reward to the farmers are praiseworthy. We are happy to see you at this remote procurement center, they added.

The Chief Minister said that he is with the farmers and reiterated that farmers will be given a full reward of their hard work. I will go everywhere and merit will prevail in this wheat procurement campaign as I am personally monitoring the situation and exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated, he added.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar inaugurated the police mobile khidmat markaz in Rahim Yar Khan where he was also briefed about the facilities provided in it. He said that scope of police mobile khidmat markaz will be expanded to other districts and added that necessary facilities including FIR can be easily availed through this khidmat markaz.

After his return from Sadiqbad, the Chief Minister visited the subsidized Ramzan bazaar in Rahim Yar Khan and appreciated the setting up of the first-aid camp. A first-aid camp is necessary for every Ramzan bazaar, he added. The Chief Minister checked the quality of pulses and other items at different stalls and while talking to media said that the benefits of subsidy will be transferred to the people. The visit to wheat procurement centers and Ramzan bazaars has been started from southern Punjab. The people of southern Punjab will definitely get their rights now. The PTI government is the guardian of the rights of the people of backward areas and Rs.68 crore is being allocated for southern Punjab secretariat in the next financial year’s budget.

Later, Sardar Usman Buzdar reached to the subsidized bazaar in Bahawalpur and inspected the availability of daily-use items. He checked the rates and quality of the food items and informed the buyers that no restriction of CNIC is imposed for purchase in Ramzan bazaars. Citizens can purchase different things without CNIC. He said that availability of sugar should be ensured in the subsidized Ramzan bazaars as these are set up to facilitate the people. He said that immediate action will be taken upon receiving any complaint. The promise of payment of damages to the shopkeepers of model bazaar affected by the fire has been fulfilled, concluded the Chief Minister.