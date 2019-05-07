Share:

ISLAMABAD : An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed May 22, another date to announce the judgment on the acquittal petition of Dr Baber Awan in Nandipur Power project reference. The court also sought arguments of other accused on their acquittal petition on the same date. The reference was adjourned without further proceeding due to unavailability of Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik. It may be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-law minister Dr Baber Awan and other accused in reference pertaining to delay in execution of above power project. NAB said the national exchequer had faced a loss of Rs27 billion due to the delay in project.