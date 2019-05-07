Share:

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed high ups of district government to control price hike and ensure provision of edibles to consumers on controlled prices during holy month of Ramazan.He also ordered the district government to make sure provision of sugar in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars at any cost.

The Chief Secretary issued these directions while chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Office.Commissioner Rawalpindi Judat Ayaz, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Ali Randhawa, Assistant Commissioners Zahid Khan, Ahmed Hassan Ranja, Senior Registrar/Magistrate City Iqbal Sanghera, other price magistrates And Officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar asked big wigs of district government to continue visiting the Ramadan Sasta Bazaars to ensure provision of basic need items to consumers on reasonable prices. He said action should be taken against the profiteers and hoarders besides imposing ban on them. He also instructed the district government to provide grain bags to farmers on merit for purchasing the wheat.Meanwhile, the special price magistrates including AC City, AC Saddar and AC Cannt conducted surprise visits to Ramadan Sasta Bazaars in Rawalpindi, Kallar Syedan, Gujar Khan, Taxila,Murree and other parts of district.