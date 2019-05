Share:

LAHORE - The demand made by All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union for one-month pay as bonus would be considered sympathetically and a decision on the matter would be taken before Eid-ul-Fitar.

The assurance was given by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, claims a press release issued by the union here on Monday.

This assurance was given to the union delegation led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, who was accompanied by other representatives.