ISLAMABAD - ICT administration has established four subsidized bazaars in order to facilitate residents of the capital in the holy month of Ramazan.

These bazaars have been set up at Public Works Department Housing Society, Tarnol, Tarlai and Sector G-6, an ICT official on Monday said. He said that subsidized rates for flour, ghee, lentils and meat had also been approved while the prices of ‘pakoras’ and ‘samosas’ are also being notified this time for providing relief to the general public.

The city administration would ensure availability of all daily-use commodities at these bazaars.