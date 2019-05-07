Share:

SHIKARPUR - A delegation of advocates said on Monday that 12-year-old girl, who was married off despite her young age, was raped at least four times before being recovered.

Talking to media at Shikarpur Press Club, the delegation of advocates cited medical report of the girl confirming her rape before recovery. They demanded that the government ensure effective steps against underage marriages. The delegation comprised Nusrat Shehzad Mughal, Ms Rizwana Memon, Ms Sanam Mangi, Sattar Zangejo, Irfan Jatoi, and others. It is worth mentioning here that Naparkot police have recently foiled an under-marriage bid. They have arrested 45-year-old groom and also taken 12-year-old bride into custody.