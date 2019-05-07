Share:

ISLAMABAD : Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting here on Monday to review progress on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan. The Secretary Finance updated all the key stakeholders on the critical nature of the meeting, serious challenges at hand and top priority that is being assigned by the Government. The Chair was updated by all the key stakeholders regarding progress made by Pakistan on FATF Action Plan. The stakeholders demonstrated coordination and commitment to achieve this national objective. The Chair advised all stakeholders to work round the clock and give highest priority, efforts as well as extra time for achieving and surpassing to FATF action plan. The meeting was attended by Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Deputy Governor SBP, Director General FMU, Director General CT Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General CT NACTA and representatives of Law enforcement and intelligence agencies.