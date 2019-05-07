Share:

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was planning to establish an Emergency Management System (EMS) for Hajj 2019 to cope with any emergency during Hajj 2019 especially during Hajj days.

According to official sources the EMS would help tackling emergencies, the detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs/Guidelines) would be shared soon in consultation with Saudi Arabia. Emergency Response Team (ERT) was tasked to tackle unexpected situation.

Director General (Hajj), Office of Pilgrims Affairs of Pakistan would head the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and members included Joint Secretary (Hajj), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Director Welfare Staff Moavineen, or his Second in Command, Director Welfare Staff-Medical, or his Second in Command, Director Facilitation & Coordination (F&C) or his Second in Command Representative of Ambassador of Pakistan in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Representative of Hajj Group Organizers Association of Pakistan.