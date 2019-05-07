Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police on Monday reunited two teenagers with their parents who lost their way during hiking at trail-V, a police spokesman on Monday said.

According to details, 16-year-old Sufyan Saeed, son of Ali Sayed and 18-year-old Rana Mudassir, son of Abdul Wahid residents of Sector I-9/4 lost their way during hiking at trail-V.

They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed them about forgetting the way.

After this call, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to Superintendent of Police (City Circle) Sayed Aziz to trace the boys.

A special team constituted under his supervision started search operation at 8pm and succeeded to trace both boys at 6 am on Monday.

They reunited both teenagers to their families after search operation that continued through whole night.